You might also like

You might also like

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen is an All-American.

The Austin Peay transfer was named to the Associated Press FCS All-American First Team on Tuesday. Allen led the nation in both sacks with a school-record 14.5 sacks and tackles and 28 tackles for loss.

Allen also forced five fumbles and recorded 65 total tackles, 44 solo, which was the second-most on the team.

His play also garnered Big South- OVC Defensive Player of the Week three times during the season.

This is the latest postseason honor for the Little Rock, Arkansas native. Allen also was named 2023 All Big South-OVC First Team Defense as well as the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Allen is also one of 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the best defensive player at the FCS level.