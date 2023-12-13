You might also like

Postseason football at the Division II HBCU football level, as we know it, could be about to change as we prepare for the kickoff of the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.

This game will feature the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls representing the CIAA and the Fort Valley State Wildcats representing the SIAC.

Johnson C. Smith enters this game after its best regular season finish since 2006, in which they posted a 7-3 overall record, including a 6-2 record against the CIAA.

The Golden Bulls’ defense has been their key to success leading the CIAA, allowing just 214.7 offensive yards per game, including 77.7 rushing yards (second in CIAA).

Leading the way for the JCSU defense is All-CIAA linebacker duo Benari Black and Jack Smith, who each combined for 150 total tackles and 23.0 for loss during the season.

Meanwhile, on offense, running back duo (and brothers) Tim Newman Jr. and Jacob Newman will be the players to watch for Johnson C. Smith.

The Newman brothers combined for over 800 rushing yards while also showing a willingness to make an impact on special teams.

However, this season, the Golden Bulls’ best offensive weapon came on special teams in return specialist Kudirka Cureton.

Cureton led the CIAA, averaging 18.6 yards per punt return and scoring two punt return touchdowns. He also averaged over 21 yards per kick return on eight attempts.

What to know about Fort Valley State

On the other side Fort Valley State also finished with a 7-3 overall record, including a 6-2 record against the SIAC.

The Wildcats are looking to snap their losing streak in neutral site games, losing their two neutral games in the regular season (lost to Tuskegee in the Red Tails Classic and Albany State in the Fountain City Classic).

FVSU is led by an offense that averaged over 30 points per game (third in SIAC) with an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks of any Division II HBCU.

Running back Brandon Marshall was a highlight for the team, producing a breakout season on his way to being named to the All-SIAC first team.

Marshall finished second in the conference with 893 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns, including four games with over 100 rushing yards.

Like Johnson C. Smith, Fort Valley State also has a great equalizer at the return specialist position in DeJuan Bell. Bell was named all-conference as a kick and punt returner, leading the SIAC in each category.

On defense, the Wildcats had the number one secondary in the SIAC, recording 17 interceptions while ranking third with 29 total sacks.

Linebacker Malik Harp, who led the team in total tackles and tackles for loss, will be a player to watch on the Wildcats’ defensive unit.

How to Watch

Network: HBCU+ App

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET