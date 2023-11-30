You might also like

Here is a comprehensive list of all the HBCU football players that have entered the 2024 NFL Draft. The tracker will be updated as players declare.

Tavaris Achane TE, Texas Southern

Years active at TXSO: 2021-2023

Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 200

Career Stats: 25 receptions, 255 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Aaron Allen QB, Alcorn State

Years active at Alcorn: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 200

Career Stats: 3,689 passing yards, 64% pass completion percentage, 23 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 96 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team

Jordan Carter DB, Bowie State/Southern

Years active at BSU: 2018-2021; Years active at Southern: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 195

Career Stats: 179 total tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 8 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team

Latrell Collier RB, North Carolina Central

Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 200

Career Stats: 472 rushing attempts, 2,279 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 72 receptions, 582 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns

Career Accolades: 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, 2023 All-MEAC First Team

Willie Drew CB, Virginia State

Years active at VSU: 2021-2023

Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 185

Career Stats: 99 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 28 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Career Accolades: 2022 All-CIAA First Team, 2023 All-CIAA First Team, 2023 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

Jeblonski Green DL, South Carolina State

Years active at SCSU: 2018-2023

Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 285

Career Stats: 96 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries

Career Accolades: 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2021 Celebration Bowl champion, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Zareon Hayes DE, Alabama A&M

Years active at AAMU: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 240

Career Stats: 95 total tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked kick

Career Accolades: 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2023 All-SWAC Second Team

Omari Hill-Robinson CB, Bethune-Cookman

Years active at BCU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 185

Career Stats: 109 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 23 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble return touchdown

Career Accolades: 2021 All-SWAC First Team, 2022 All-SWAC First Team, 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Ja’Won Howell RB, Alabama State

Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 220

Career Stats: 173 rush attempts, 680 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 197 receiving yards

Monterio Hunt WR, Alcorn State

Years active at Alcorn: 2021-2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 188

Career Stats: 64 receptions, 1,217 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team

Terrell Jennings RB, Florida A&M

Years active at FAMU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 225

Career Stats: 381 rush attempts, 1,754 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 19 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 kickoff returns, 52 kickoff return yards

Career Accolades: 2023 Celebration Bowl champion

Lawrence Lagrone OL, North Carolina A&T

Years active at NCAT: 2018-2023

Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 345

Career Accolades: 2018 Celebration Bowl champion, 2019 Celebration Bowl champion

Keenan Leachman DB, Alcorn State

Years active at Alcorn: 2023

Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 205

Career Stats: 32 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team

Malcolm Magee DB, Alcorn State/South Carolina State

Years active at Alcorn: 2021-2022; Years active at SCSU: 2023

Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 190

Career Stats: 81 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Dajhon McNeal DB, Jackson State/Central State

Years active at JSU: 2021; Years active at CSU: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 190

Career Stats: 58 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Bryce Miller LS, Howard/Alabama A&M

Years active at Howard: 2019-2022; Years active at A&M: 2023

Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 265

Career Accolades: 2022 All-MEAC Third Team

Chauncey Moore S, Alabama State

Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 207

Career Stats: 49 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Demetri Morsell DB, Bowie State/Southern

Years active at BSU: 2018-2021; Years active at SU: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 180

Career Stats: 110 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 3 interception return touchdowns, 16 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

Career Accolades: 2019 All-CIAA First Team, 2019 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 Division II All-American

Jeremy Moussa QB, Florida A&M

Years active at FAMU: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 225

Career Stats: 5,625 passing yards, 58% completion percentage, 43 passing touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 receiving touchdown

Career Accolades: 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 Celebration Bowl champion

Adrian Olivo K, North Carolina Central

Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 195

Career Stats: 89 kickoffs for 4,474 yards, 44/52 field goals, career-long 47-yard field goal, 152/164 PATs

Career Accolades: 2019 FCS Freshman All-American Fourth Team, 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion2023 All-MEAC First Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Gary Quarles RB, Alabama A&M/Southern

Years active at A&M: 2018-2022; Years active at Southern: 2023

Listed Height: 5’8; Listed Weight: 180

Career Stats: 483 rush attempts, 2,008 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 51 receptions, 454 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11 kickoff returns, 328 kickoff return yards

Career Accolades: 2021 (Spring) All-SWAC Second Team, 2021 (Fall) All-SWAC First Team

Davius Richard QB, North Carolina Central

Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 220

Career Stats: 8,991 passing yards, 59% pass completion percentage, 73 passing touchdowns, 29 interceptions, 413 rush attempts, 2,026 rushing yards, 44 rushing touchdowns

Career Accolades: 2021 All-MEAC Second Team, 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, 2022 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP, 2023 All-MEAC First Team, 2023 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Marcus Riley WR, Bethune-Cookman/Florida A&M

Years active at BCU: 2019-2022; Years active at FAMU: 2023

Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 175

Career Stats: 108 receptions, 1,579 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 11 rush attempts, 101 rushing yards, 12 kickoff returns, 366 kickoff return yards, 1 kickoff return touchdown

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Tairiq Stewart OL, North Carolina A&T

Years active at NCAT: 2021-2023

Listed Height: 6’6; Listed Weight: 300

Career Accolades: 2022 All-Big South First Team, 2023 All-CAA Second Team

Qwahsin Townsel LB, Hampton

Years active at Hampton: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 225

Career Stats: 204 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Career Accolades: 2022 All-CAA Second Team, 2023 All-CAA Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite

Mikey Victor CB, Alabama State

Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023

Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 209

Career Stats: 55 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 18 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2024 Hula Bowl invite

Jonathan Williams OL, Alabama A&M

Years active at AAMU: 2019-2023

Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 270

Career Accolades: 2021 (Spring) All-SWAC Second Team, 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite