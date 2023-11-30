Here is a comprehensive list of all the HBCU football players that have entered the 2024 NFL Draft. The tracker will be updated as players declare.
Tavaris Achane TE, Texas Southern
Years active at TXSO: 2021-2023
Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 200
Career Stats: 25 receptions, 255 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns
Aaron Allen QB, Alcorn State
Years active at Alcorn: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 200
Career Stats: 3,689 passing yards, 64% pass completion percentage, 23 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 96 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team
Jordan Carter DB, Bowie State/Southern
Years active at BSU: 2018-2021; Years active at Southern: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 195
Career Stats: 179 total tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 8 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team
Latrell Collier RB, North Carolina Central
Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 200
Career Stats: 472 rushing attempts, 2,279 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 72 receptions, 582 receiving yards, 7 receiving touchdowns
Career Accolades: 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, 2023 All-MEAC First Team
Willie Drew CB, Virginia State
Years active at VSU: 2021-2023
Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 185
Career Stats: 99 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 28 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Career Accolades: 2022 All-CIAA First Team, 2023 All-CIAA First Team, 2023 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite
Jeblonski Green DL, South Carolina State
Years active at SCSU: 2018-2023
Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 285
Career Stats: 96 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries
Career Accolades: 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2021 Celebration Bowl champion, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Zareon Hayes DE, Alabama A&M
Years active at AAMU: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 240
Career Stats: 95 total tackles, 27.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked kick
Career Accolades: 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2023 All-SWAC Second Team
Omari Hill-Robinson CB, Bethune-Cookman
Years active at BCU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 185
Career Stats: 109 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 23 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble return touchdown
Career Accolades: 2021 All-SWAC First Team, 2022 All-SWAC First Team, 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Ja’Won Howell RB, Alabama State
Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 220
Career Stats: 173 rush attempts, 680 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 197 receiving yards
Monterio Hunt WR, Alcorn State
Years active at Alcorn: 2021-2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 188
Career Stats: 64 receptions, 1,217 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team
Terrell Jennings RB, Florida A&M
Years active at FAMU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 225
Career Stats: 381 rush attempts, 1,754 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 19 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 kickoff returns, 52 kickoff return yards
Career Accolades: 2023 Celebration Bowl champion
Lawrence Lagrone OL, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2018-2023
Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 345
Career Accolades: 2018 Celebration Bowl champion, 2019 Celebration Bowl champion
Keenan Leachman DB, Alcorn State
Years active at Alcorn: 2023
Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 205
Career Stats: 32 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team
Malcolm Magee DB, Alcorn State/South Carolina State
Years active at Alcorn: 2021-2022; Years active at SCSU: 2023
Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 190
Career Stats: 81 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Dajhon McNeal DB, Jackson State/Central State
Years active at JSU: 2021; Years active at CSU: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 190
Career Stats: 58 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Bryce Miller LS, Howard/Alabama A&M
Years active at Howard: 2019-2022; Years active at A&M: 2023
Listed Height: 6’1; Listed Weight: 265
Career Accolades: 2022 All-MEAC Third Team
Chauncey Moore S, Alabama State
Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 207
Career Stats: 49 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Demetri Morsell DB, Bowie State/Southern
Years active at BSU: 2018-2021; Years active at SU: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 180
Career Stats: 110 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 3 interception return touchdowns, 16 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
Career Accolades: 2019 All-CIAA First Team, 2019 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, 2019 Division II All-American
Jeremy Moussa QB, Florida A&M
Years active at FAMU: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 225
Career Stats: 5,625 passing yards, 58% completion percentage, 43 passing touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 3 rushing touchdowns, 1 receiving touchdown
Career Accolades: 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 Celebration Bowl champion
Adrian Olivo K, North Carolina Central
Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 5’10; Listed Weight: 195
Career Stats: 89 kickoffs for 4,474 yards, 44/52 field goals, career-long 47-yard field goal, 152/164 PATs
Career Accolades: 2019 FCS Freshman All-American Fourth Team, 2021 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion2023 All-MEAC First Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Gary Quarles RB, Alabama A&M/Southern
Years active at A&M: 2018-2022; Years active at Southern: 2023
Listed Height: 5’8; Listed Weight: 180
Career Stats: 483 rush attempts, 2,008 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 51 receptions, 454 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 11 kickoff returns, 328 kickoff return yards
Career Accolades: 2021 (Spring) All-SWAC Second Team, 2021 (Fall) All-SWAC First Team
Davius Richard QB, North Carolina Central
Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 220
Career Stats: 8,991 passing yards, 59% pass completion percentage, 73 passing touchdowns, 29 interceptions, 413 rush attempts, 2,026 rushing yards, 44 rushing touchdowns
Career Accolades: 2021 All-MEAC Second Team, 2022 All-MEAC First Team, 2022 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, 2022 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP, 2023 All-MEAC First Team, 2023 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Marcus Riley WR, Bethune-Cookman/Florida A&M
Years active at BCU: 2019-2022; Years active at FAMU: 2023
Listed Height: 5’11; Listed Weight: 175
Career Stats: 108 receptions, 1,579 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 11 rush attempts, 101 rushing yards, 12 kickoff returns, 366 kickoff return yards, 1 kickoff return touchdown
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Tairiq Stewart OL, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2021-2023
Listed Height: 6’6; Listed Weight: 300
Career Accolades: 2022 All-Big South First Team, 2023 All-CAA Second Team
Qwahsin Townsel LB, Hampton
Years active at Hampton: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’0; Listed Weight: 225
Career Stats: 204 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Career Accolades: 2022 All-CAA Second Team, 2023 All-CAA Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
Mikey Victor CB, Alabama State
Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023
Listed Height: 6’3; Listed Weight: 209
Career Stats: 55 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 18 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
Career Accolades: 2023 All-SWAC First Team, 2024 Hula Bowl invite
Jonathan Williams OL, Alabama A&M
Years active at AAMU: 2019-2023
Listed Height: 6’2; Listed Weight: 270
Career Accolades: 2021 (Spring) All-SWAC Second Team, 2022 All-SWAC Second Team, 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl invite
