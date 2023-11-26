You might also like

The New York Jets currently feature the worst offense in the NFL, to the dismay of its long-suffering fan base.

After the team’s comical and uninspired performance in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the league’s first-ever Black Friday game, frustrated New York sports talk radio hosts expressed their grievances about the organization, head coach Robert Saleh and even owner Woody Johnson.

Longtime WFAN talking head Joe Benigno focused much of his criticism on Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“They have an offensive coordinator who is probably the worst to ever call the plays,” Benigno told New York Post reporter Brian Costello. “How Nathaniel Hackett ever … I don’t give a damn if Aaron Rodgers is lovey-dovey with this guy; get him out. I rather see you (Costello) call the plays.”

The Jets have been historically bad at scoring this season, with 12 touchdowns in their first 11 games. Changing quarterbacks didn’t help either, with backup Tim Boyle underwhelming in place of former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

A reporter asked Saleh after the Jets’ fourth consecutive loss whether he would consider taking play-calling duties away from Hackett.

Robert Saleh says that Nathaniel Hackett will remain the Jets’ offensive playcaller: pic.twitter.com/7pkgekFEUh — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 24, 2023

“No,” he said. “There is no consideration.”

Benigno not only wants Hackett gone but suggests one destination he should go.

“Hackett should never get a job again,” he said. “Maybe he could be the offensive coordinator for Prairie View or something.”

The Panthers don’t need an offensive coordinator, considering its unit has scored 27 touchdowns and averaged 20 points per game (production statistically superior to the Jets) during the regular season under Mark Frederick.

Besides, Prairie View is preparing to play in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday against Florida A&M.

The Jets, their fans, and sports talk radio hosts are likely gearing up for another long NFL season of misery again.