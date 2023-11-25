You might also like

For the second year, the Benedict Tigers go one-and-done in the Division II football playoffs, losing 35-25 to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Aeneas Dennis did all he could for the Tigers, completing 17 of 29 pass attempts for 376 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

His leading receiver, Reginald Harden, contributed six receptions for 230 yards, scoring three touchdowns, followed by Caden High, who had six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Benedict run game, however, had a rough day, only managing 65 rushing yards for the first time all year. They did not rush for over 100 yards as a team.

Meanwhile, on defense, the Tigers surrendered 560 yards of total offense, including 216 rushing yards for Lenoir-Rhyne running back Dwayne McGee.

From 1 yard out, Turner-Knox powers it in and @LRBearsFootball is up 35-19 with 9:42 to play!! pic.twitter.com/LZotIIvO89 — #GOBEARS (@LRbears) November 25, 2023

This is the first time Benedict’s defense has allowed more than 500 offensive yards in a game since September 2019.

This game was a tale of two halves for Benedict, who produced 287 offensive yards and took a 19-14 lead in the first half. However, they struggled in the third quarter, giving up two unanswered touchdowns while unable to manage any yards in the period.

That would ultimately be the Tigers’ downfall for the remainder of the second half as they fell behind by 16 points on their way to defeat.

Benedict entered this game after its second straight undefeated regular season and a SIAC championship win over Albany State.

The Tigers end the year with an 11-1 record.