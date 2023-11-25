You might also like

You might also like

The North Carolina Central Eagles’ season has ended following a 49-27 loss to Richmond in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Eagles entered this game with a perfect 3-0 record against CAA conference competition this season. The most recent win came against the previously 25th-ranked Elon on October 7.

Davius Richard had a big performance, completing 16-of-27 pass attempts for 262 yards, adding a team-high 51 rushing yards, and scoring four total touchdowns (including three rushing touchdowns).

Leading receiver Devin Smith had a game-high 202 receiving yards on six receptions, along with a 91-yard touchdown catch.

In the first half, the Eagles had all the momentum, making big plays in all areas, reaching a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.

Two critical plays in the first half for the Eagles were a forced fumble by Jason Chambers, which prevented a Richmond walk-in touchdown, and an unsuccessful fake punt by Richmond, which led to an NCCU touchdown.

However, it was on the touchdown run that made the score 20-7 that the game turned around as Richard was hurt on the play and sat down the final offensive series of the first half.

The Eagles were forced to punt after a three-and-out, which Richmond turned into a touchdown, making the score 20-14 at halftime.

NC Central went three-and-out on all five offensive drives in the third quarter while surrendering the lead on Richmond’s first possession of the second half and would not recover it.

Although the Eagles scored on yet another touchdown run by Richard, making the score 35-27, it was not enough to overcome Richmond scoring on three straight drives, putting the game entirely out of reach.

North Carolina Central ends the season with a 9-3 overall record.