Southern University fires Eric Dooley after less than two full seasons

The Eric Dooley era at Southern is over less than two full seasons after he was hired as head coach.

Southern athletic director Roman Banks announced on Tuesday that Dooley would no longer be the football coach.

“After very thorough and continued evaluations of all components related to the Southern football program, I have recommended to President/Chancellor Shields, Board of Supervisors Chairman Myron Lawson, and Athletic Chairman Atty. Domoine Rutledge that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Jaguar football to reach our full potential and expectations of our football program,” Banks said in a statement. “We appreciate and thank Coach Dooley for his time here at Southern and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Banks said that Terrence Graves, the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach, will serve as the interim coach.

The longtime SWAC coach and former Southern assistant under legendary coach Pete Richardson had been the subject of external criticism after the team fell out of the SWAC West race, losing consecutive games versus Alcorn State and last Saturday against Prairie View in a contest where the offense didn’t register points or a first down in the second half of a 27-21 loss.

Much of the scrutiny rested on the performance of an offense that was supposed to get a jolt under Dooley, a known offensive guru.

This season, Southern ranked No. 6 in the SWAC in total offense, averaging 22.8 points per game, No. 11 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing, though starting quarterback Harold Blood only averaged 214 yards passing per game.

On Saturday against Prairie View, Blood and backup Noah Bodden, a Grambling State transfer, played. The pair combined for 222 passing yards and a touchdown.

Despite the defeat and end to its championship hopes, Dooley said Monday during the SWAC coaches’ media availability that “there was still a lot to play for” ahead of Southern’s date with rival Grambling State in the annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 25 in New Orleans.

Dooley was asked by a reporter how he would evaluate the program in the second year of his tenure compared to the first, which ended in a SWAC West Division title and trip to the conference championship game. A repeat of those accomplishments did not materialize.

“I expected to win the championship the day I stepped foot on campus,” he said. “I expect to win it every year. My confidence never changes.”

Dooley was hired by Southern days after leading Prairie View to the SWAC Championship Game in 2021. He has an overall coaching record of 32-27.