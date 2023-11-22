If you come for the queen of Florida A&M athletics, you best not miss.

That’s the lesson Bethune-Cookman athletic director Reggie Theus learned the hard way during the recent Florida Classic luncheon ahead of the big rivalry football game between the two schools.

FAMU athletic director Tiffani-DawnSykes posted a video on her X account, formerly known as Twitter, a response to an attempt at humor by Theus aimed at the famed Marching 100 band.

“I really did want to keep it classy. Because if I wanted to get nasty, I would just roll Ed Reed’s Instagram page,” Dawn Sykes said about the offseason saga where the Pro Football Hall of Famer went on a series of explicit-laced tirades about the conditions at the university shortly after being named head coach in January.

Dawn Sykes did not stop there. Still bristling over Theus allegedly suggesting that the Florida A&M band needed to be loaned musical instruments, she went even further with the clapback.

Bethune-Cookman’s administration started telling scripted jokes at the Florida Classic luncheon, but I was able to stand on business about FAMU…quickly. 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/X2sPh9cgSu — Tiffani-Dawn (@Tiffani_Sykes) November 22, 2023

“AD Theus, you really suggested that our band needed to borrow some instruments, and y’all were down there sharing football helmets?” she said about claims Wildcats players made that they were forced to share helmets during a game last season.

It was clear Florida A&M won the game of dozens off-the-field and the football game on it this past weekend.