You might also like

You might also like

The Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team defeated Virginia Union in the championship game of the Chris Paul HBCU Championship 65-56.

The Rams improved to (4-1, 0-0 CIAA).

Isaac Parson led the Rams with 16 points and six rebounds. Imajae Dodd recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaylen Alston scored 10 points.

In the first half, the Rams jumped out to a 15-4 lead with 15:06 left in the first half. Ketron “KC Shaw gave the Rams a 20-point lead, 33-13, on two made free-throws with 2:56 left in the half. The Panthers closed out the half on an 11-2 run. The score at half Rams 35-24.

In the second half, the Rams went on an 8-0 run capped off by a Jahnarious Snell lay-up with 14:39 left. Issac Parson hit a 3-pointer, which made the score 51-31 with 12:10 left. Imajae Dodd extended the Rams lead to 58-42 on a made free-throw with 6:32 left.

Courtesy: WSSU Athletics