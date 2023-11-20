You might also like

You might also like

Senior Kimeira Burks and freshman Kyla Bryant both set new North Carolina Central individual game records as the Eagles broke numerous team records in a 132-22 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian University.

Burks scored a career-high 34 points to pace six double-digit scorers for the Eagles. Burks bucketed 10 3-pointers, setting a new program record (surpassing nine made 3-pointers by Jennifer Hukill against UNC Pembroke in 2008).

The All-MEAC honoree shot 50 percent from behind the arc on the way to her 34 points, which was one point shy of the program’s modern-era record set by Jori Nwachukwu in 2007.

Bryant recorded just the third triple-double in NCCU program history (Cassie King in 2007 and Pame Sawyer in 1990). The incredible performance by the freshman makes Bryant the lone first-year player to notch a triple-double for the Eagles.

It was record setting game for the Eagles last night with senior guard Kimeira Burks scoring 10 3-pointers in a single game and freshman guard Kyla Bryant recording just the third triple-double in NCCU Women’s Basketball history. Check out some of the game’s highlights. pic.twitter.com/ZLxQg8N6fa — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) November 18, 2023

She scored a season-high 21 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from 3-point distance, while leading all players with 10 assists and 10 steals. Bryant broke the NCCU Division I era program record for steals in a game with 10, and she flirted with a quadruple-double with a game-high seven rebounds.

The Eagles set numerous modern-era single-game team records in the home opener, including 132 points scored, 110-point margin of victory, 53 made field goals, 16 made 3-pointers, 36 assists, and 35 steals.

The 110-point margin of victory is also an all-time program record, while the 132 total points scored matches the all-time program record for points scored in a game (132 vs. Bowie State in 1984).

NCCU (1-2) shot 57 percent from the field, including 51.6 percent from long range, on the way to the record-setting, coast-to-coast victory.

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics