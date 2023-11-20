Senior Kimeira Burks and freshman Kyla Bryant both set new North Carolina Central individual game records as the Eagles broke numerous team records in a 132-22 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Burks scored a career-high 34 points to pace six double-digit scorers for the Eagles. Burks bucketed 10 3-pointers, setting a new program record (surpassing nine made 3-pointers by Jennifer Hukill against UNC Pembroke in 2008).
The All-MEAC honoree shot 50 percent from behind the arc on the way to her 34 points, which was one point shy of the program’s modern-era record set by Jori Nwachukwu in 2007.
Bryant recorded just the third triple-double in NCCU program history (Cassie King in 2007 and Pame Sawyer in 1990). The incredible performance by the freshman makes Bryant the lone first-year player to notch a triple-double for the Eagles.
It was record setting game for the Eagles last night with senior guard Kimeira Burks scoring 10 3-pointers in a single game and freshman guard Kyla Bryant recording just the third triple-double in NCCU Women’s Basketball history. Check out some of the game’s highlights. pic.twitter.com/ZLxQg8N6fa
— NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) November 18, 2023
She scored a season-high 21 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance from 3-point distance, while leading all players with 10 assists and 10 steals. Bryant broke the NCCU Division I era program record for steals in a game with 10, and she flirted with a quadruple-double with a game-high seven rebounds.
The Eagles set numerous modern-era single-game team records in the home opener, including 132 points scored, 110-point margin of victory, 53 made field goals, 16 made 3-pointers, 36 assists, and 35 steals.
The 110-point margin of victory is also an all-time program record, while the 132 total points scored matches the all-time program record for points scored in a game (132 vs. Bowie State in 1984).
NCCU (1-2) shot 57 percent from the field, including 51.6 percent from long range, on the way to the record-setting, coast-to-coast victory.
Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics
