The Jackson State men’s basketball team put everyone on notice tonight following their 73-72 win over SEC foe Missouri. Chase Adams knocked down a buzzer-beating shot with only three seconds left to lead the Tigers past Missouri on the road Sunday night at the Mizzou Arena.

Ken Evans had 20 points and three steals to lead the Tigers (1-5), who had three players score in double figures. Jordan O’Neal added 18 points and two steals, and Coltie Young chipped in with 14 points and two steals.

Zeke Cook pulled down five offensive rebounds to pace Jackson State, which tallied 14 second-chance points.

The Jackson State defense was a problem in Sunday’s game, forcing 18 Missouri turnovers while committing 13. Those takeaways turned into 26 points on the other end of the floor. Evans’ three steals led the way individually for the Tigers.

Just watched Jackson State knock off the Missouri Tigers!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/cYN6cFYnnh — America’s Favorite HBCU (@JBrooks02) November 20, 2023

After falling behind 31-24, Jackson State went on an 8-0 run with 4:19 left in the first half to take a 32-31 lead. The Tigers then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 37-34.

Missouri kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 40-34 advantage before Jackson State went on a 7-0 run to seize a 41-40 lead with 17:35 to go in the contest.

Missouri would go on a run to retake the lead in the second half, with their largest lead being eight points with a score of 44-53. Down by six points with 1:17 to play in the game, the Tigers went on an 8-1 run that ended with a jumper by Adams to give Jackson State the win. The Tigers took care of business in the paint, recording 22 of their 39 points in the lane.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics