Jackson State led all HBCUs and FCS schools in football attendance for the 2023 regular season, according to the latest NCAA figures.

The SWAC program drew an average of 30,000 fans, down from the 42,000 average in 2022, but still paced the country.

Among other HBCUs, Florida A&M averaged 17,616 fans at Bragg Memorial Stadium, followed by Southern (17,465 fans), Alabama State (17,385), and Norfolk State (15,656). All were ranked in the top 10 in attendance.

Here are the average home attendance figures for HBCU football schools.

13. Alabama A&M (12,934)

14. Alcorn State (12,018)

29. NC A&T (9,582)

33. NC Central (9,055)

47. Hampton (7,431)

58. Bethune-Cookman (6,398)

60. Grambling (6,170)

62. Prairie View (6,062)

66. Mississippi Valley State (5,692)

75. Howard (5,433)

77. Texas Southern (5,400)

81. Morgan State (5,075)

82. Delaware State (5,009)