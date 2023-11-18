You might also like

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Virginia Union’s football season ended Saturday with a 38-14 loss to Kutztown in the first round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Kutztown established an early lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and extending it to 35-7 by halftime. The KU offense was led by Darryl Davis-McNeil, who rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Judd Novak contributed with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-18 passing.

For Virginia Union, Jada Byers rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and caught four passes for 25 yards. Quarterback Christian Reid completed 16 of 26 passes for 123 yards.

Kutztown’s defense limited Virginia Union’s offensive production, particularly in the passing game. On special teams, Dawson Evitts successfully kicked a 24-yard field goal and completed all PAT attempts.

Statistically, Kutztown outperformed Virginia Union, with 367 total offense yards compared to Virginia Union’s 272. Kutztown’s offense included 210 rushing yards and 157 passing yards, while Virginia Union had 149 rushing yards and 123 passing yards.

Kutztown was more effective on third-down conversions, completing 7 of 12, whereas Virginia Union converted 3 of 13 attempts.

With the win, Kutztown advances to play No. 24 Charleston on Saturday.