Rashad Williams knocked down a shot with 11 seconds left in the game to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff to an 85-83 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears on Monday.

The Golden Lions (3-1) had three players score in double figures, led by Williams, who had 28 points. Lonnell Martin tacked on 20 points and three steals and Kylen Milton chipped in as well with 20 points and five steals.

The Golden Lions offense was strong from deep, knocking down 12 threes on 25 attempts. Williams hit five treys for UAPB in the contest.

RASHAD WILLIAMS ANKLE-BREAKING GAME-WINNER‼️ His clutch bucket gave @UAPBLionsMBB the win 😤 pic.twitter.com/obDX7IeY9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023

UAPB forced 19 Central Arkansas turnovers while committing 14 themselves in Monday’s game. The Golden Lions turned those takeaways into 18 points on the offensive end of the floor. Milton’s five steals led the way for UAPB.

After jumping out to an 11-9 advantage to start the game, UAPB went on an 8-0 run with 14:04 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Milton, to increase its lead to 19-9. The Golden Lions then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 43-39.

UAPB narrowed its deficit to 45-44 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Williams’ three, to seize a 50-45 lead with 17:21 to go in the contest. The Bears narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Golden Lions still held on for the 85-83 win.

Courtesy: UAPB Athletics