Conference supremacy will be settled in the CIAA and SIAC today, while the complete championship game picture could be further clarified in both the MEAC and SWAC.

Here are three players who may have a say in this weekend’s outcomes:

Dylan Morris | Defensive Back | Fayetteville State

Morris, the Broncos’ second-leading tackler, has recorded 47 total tackles ( 29 solo, 18 assisted), three tackles for loss, five pass breakups and three interceptions.

Earlier in the season, Morris was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Broncos’ 28-18 victory over Bluefield State, where he recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The Broncos defense is meeting with the No. 1 offense in the CIAA, Virginia Union, averaging 39.1 points per contest, in the CIAA Championship.

Loobert Denelus | Defensive End | Benedict College

The Benedict defense has been the class of the SIAC, allowing a minuscule 8.3 points per contest this season, and defensive end Loobert Donelus has been a key component of the unit’s dominance. The 2022 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year has put together a season that will position him as a candidate to receive the honor again.

Donelus is tied for the highest sacks per game in the SIAC with 1.00 per game and has the most total in the conference with 10. The senior defensive end also leads the SIAC with 17.0 tackles for loss. Benedict looks to complete their tear through the conference this season when they face Albany State in the SIAC Championship Game this Saturday.

Jarveon Howard | Running Back | Alcorn State

After getting off to a slow start this season, Howard has picked it up, with 386 of his 662 rushing yards and 100-yard performances in the Braves’ last three contests. Saturday, the fourth-leading rusher in the SWAC will contend with a Texas Southern defense that allows 187.2 rushing yards per game this season.