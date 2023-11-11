Southern is clinging to hope that it can still win a tight SWAC West, but its success might hinge on the quarterback.

Whoever that is Saturday when the Jaguars face Prairie View in what amounts to an elimination game for both teams.

The Jaguars are in this desperate position after a 44-21 loss at Alcorn State last Saturday to fall into second place in the division.

At the epicenter of the Jaguars’ struggles against the Braves was an offense that was only able to muster 60 years on the ground and quarterback Harold Blood’s three interceptions in the loss.

The performance of Blood has been something closely monitored all season. Over his last four starts, Blood has thrown five interceptions and just three touchdowns. The graduate signal-caller has thrown for more than 200 once since October, a 329-yard passing day against Division II independent Lincoln-California.

Southern head coach Eric Dooley was asked whether a quarterback change would be coming. Dooley, however, was not going to publicly play his hand.

“Well, you know, that’d be great to see if I’m just going to say that out loud,” Dooley said. “Whatever we’re going to do will come from within our team. I don’t expose things like that. It doesn’t matter. It’s no secret. It does still come down to blocking and tackling. That’s all it comes down to.”