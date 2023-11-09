Tai’Reon Joseph had 22 points in Southern’s 85-71 win against UNLV on Wednesday.

Joseph was 9 of 21 shooting (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (1-1). Delang Muon scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and added five rebounds. Brandon Davis shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points while adding six rebounds.

Jags Win, Jags Win, Jags Win!!! 🐆 Final from Las Vegas! SU – 85

UNLV- 71 The Jaguars will be back in action Monday as they take on Arizona. Tip-off is at 8pm c.t. On PAC-12 Network#GoJags | #SouthernIsTheStandard | #ProwlOn | #ElevateTheStandard pic.twitter.com/GjjGfYh7iT — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) November 9, 2023

The turning point of the game was when Southern used a 16-0 run over a five-minute stretch in the first half to take a 25-11 lead with 7:56 to go. The Jaguars increased their advantage to 19 points at the half, 40-21.

Isaiah Cottrell led the Rebels (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. UNLV also got 15 points and four assists from Luis Rodriguez. Dedan Thomas Jr. also had 14 points, five assists and two steals.