The Florida A&M offense has gotten the lion’s share of the attention as one of the prime drivers for the Rattlers’ success this season. However, the FAMU defense has also had a significant hand in propelling the team to the top of the SWAC.

On the recent SWAC coaches’ media call, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons described how well his defense has played.

“Defensively, we’ve played at a high level all year long. We’re top 10 nationally in a lot of categories,” he said. “We are leading the nation in tackles for loss, top 10 in sacks, third down conversion percentage, rushing defense, red zone defense … all those key metrics, so those guys are playing at a high level.”

Florida A&M is also third in FCS in sacks, second in third-down conversion defense, and sixth in rushing defense.

The FAMU defense is currently the second-ranked defense in the SWAC, allowing just 16.7 points per contest. The Rattlers unit is among the stingiest run defenses in the conference, allowing 91.3 yards per contest, and has not allowed a single opponent to rush for more than 127 yards.

FAMU also boasts the SWAC’s fourth-best pass defense, having yet to allow an opposing offense to reach 300 yards.

They also get to the opposing quarterback more than any other team in the SWAC, pacing the conference with 30 sacks, with defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr tied for the league lead with eight sacks.

The next offense the Rattlers will face is the Oaklanders of Lincoln (CA), who, in their three previous matchups against HBCUs — Southern, Texas Southern, and Tennessee State — are 0-3 and have been outscored 151-25 this season.