You might also like

You might also like

In a recent court ruling in California, the NCAA faces a potential multibillion-dollar judgment following a defeat in the House vs. NCAA case.

The ruling could end the NCAA’s ability to restrict student-athletes from earning money through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, fundamentally changing the college sports landscape.

HBCU Sports’ Chris Stevens provides his hot take on how the court’s ruling may significantly impact HBCUs, urging their leaders to adapt to the evolving sports environment. The case could signal a shift in power from traditional NCAA governance to the athletes themselves, marking a significant departure from a century of established norms in college sports.