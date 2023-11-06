You might also like

You might also like

Alcorn State defensive lineman Keenan Leachman earned the FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week after posting an impressive state line.

Winning the award was undoubtedly sweeter because it came against the Southern Jaguars.

In a game that Leachman himself said “was personal,” the Baton Rouge native recorded two interceptions, including an 88-yard pick-6, as well as a forced fumble and a scoop and score for another touchdown in the Braves’ 41-14 throttling of the Jaguars.

"They (Southern) didn't recruit me out of high school." "It was personal playing against my hometown team." Alcorn State defensive back Keenan Leachman had the game of a lifetime. 2 INTs, pick six and a forced fumble TD return for the Central alum. @CentralFight_FB @WAFB pic.twitter.com/FyVcyVgYn8 — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 5, 2023

Coming out of Central High School in Baton Rouge, Leachman was an all-district defensive back who helped the WIildcats to three consecutive postseason appearances.

Despite his success on the gridiron, his hometown Jaguars did not recruit him. Leachman found his way to Northwestern State, where he worked himself into a contributing player on the Demons’ defensive unit, appearing in 27 games, recording 83 tackles ( 50 solos, 33 assisted), 1 interception, and 1 pass defensed.

Following the 2022 season, Leachman transferred to Alcorn State, where he has become a rotational piece of the fourth-ranked defense in the SWAC that allows just 19.9 points per contest.

For the Braves, Leachman has recorded 28 total tackles (18 solo, 10 assisted), 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery.