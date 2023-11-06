You might also like

Howard Bison star guard Destiny Howell dropped some news that will have a long-lasting effect on her team as they enter the 2023-2024 season.

In a statement on her Instagram account, the reigning MEAC Player of the Year announced she suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the season.

To all my family, friends, and supporters: I wanted to share some tough news with you. Due to an ACL injury, I won’t be able to join my team on the court this season. It’s a tough blow and even harder considering the tremendous support and recognition I’ve been receiving. I’m in good spirits and focused on taking this one day at a time. I am trusting God’s plan all the way through! Right now, it’s all about supporting my team and making this comeback. The court is where my heart is, and I’ll be back stronger and better than how I left the game. Your support and prayers mean everything to me. It’s been keeping me going. Stay with me on this journey, and let’s come back stronger together. I can’t wait to make my return and show you all what I can achieve. -Destiny Howell in a statement posted to Instagram announcing her injury

Sending prayers for a full recovery Destiny 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fOdXnuGs2g — HBCU PASS (@HbcuPass) November 7, 2023

In her junior year with the Bison, Howell produced a career-high 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, along with 1.0 steals in 28 games last season.

In addition to being named MEAC Player of the Year, she received her second all-conference selection by being named to the All-MEAC First team.

She led Howard to its third straight MEAC conference championship game and was named to the MEAC’s All-Tournament team.

The Howard Bison got their season started, losing 64-58 in their opener against George Washington. They will play their home opener on Thursday when they welcome Mount St. Mary’s.