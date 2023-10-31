It’s homecoming week at North Carolina A&T, and unsavory actions are attempting to put a damper on GHOE, better known as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”

Vandals defaced the university’s entrance sign in green paint with the vulgar phrase “f–k 12,” which is an anti-police slogan, and “Free Congo,” which was discovered by the university early Tuesday morning.

University police department cameras spotted an unknown individual wearing all-black clothing with his face covered, carrying a black book bag.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are actively working to identify those responsible and to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address this issue and prevent future incidents,” UPD Public Information Officer Shante Lipscomb said. “The safety and preservation of our campus environment are of utmost importance to UPD, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all members of our community.”

Tarps were placed on the sign to obscure the messages. Work has already commenced to remove the words and repair the sign.