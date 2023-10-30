You might also like

You might also like

The Texas Southern home football contest against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, at Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.

The game will likely have SWAC West implications as the Braves are currently in a tie for first place in the division with Southern at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

The @TexasSouthern @tsufootball home football contest against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cav2cgQlrW — Texas Southern University (TSU) Athletics (@TXSOTigers) October 30, 2023

“Due to the scheduling of the Major League Soccer playoffs, which has the Houston Dynamo hosting a potential home contest on Nov. 11, both parties decided it was in the best interest to shift the contest back one day,” the school said in a statement.

Texas Southern has played in Shell Energy Stadium since 2012.