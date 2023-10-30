The Texas Southern home football contest against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, at Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.
The game will likely have SWAC West implications as the Braves are currently in a tie for first place in the division with Southern at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
The @TexasSouthern @tsufootball home football contest against Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Shell Energy Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cav2cgQlrW
— Texas Southern University (TSU) Athletics (@TXSOTigers) October 30, 2023
“Due to the scheduling of the Major League Soccer playoffs, which has the Houston Dynamo hosting a potential home contest on Nov. 11, both parties decided it was in the best interest to shift the contest back one day,” the school said in a statement.
Texas Southern has played in Shell Energy Stadium since 2012.
Leave a Reply