North Carolina Central — a team that barely survived Morgan State a week ago — steamrolled its nemesis, South Carolina State, 62-28 Thursday night on the strength of a virtuoso performance by Eagles quarterback Davius Richard.

The best player in HBCU football accounted for seven touchdowns on what was a statement night that reestablished NC Central as the unquestioned best team in the Black college ranks.

Richard connected with J’Mari Taylor for a 60-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage, and North Carolina Central (7-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, never looked back. Max U’Ren added a 20-yard fumble return, and the Eagles led 14-0 after one quarter.

Richard made it 21-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run before Corey Fields Jr. hit KeShawn Toney for a 7-yard touchdown to get South Carolina State (3-5, 1-1) on the scoreboard. Richard pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-7 by firing a 60-yard scoring strike to Devin Smith, scoring on a 1-yard run and then connecting with Twan Flip Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown.

Thursday Night in MEAC

No. 13 North Carolina Central (7-1, 2-0) 62,

South Carolina State (3-5, 1-1) 28 QB Davius Richard accounts for seven TDs (five passing, two rushing) to go over 100 in his career (63 and 38). NCCU scored all of its points in the first three quarters. pic.twitter.com/GXaAK8ui9a — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) October 27, 2023

Richard completed 18 of 27 passes for 352 yards with one interception for the Eagles. He also carried five times for 26 yards. Smith finished with four receptions for 103 yards, while Taylor had four catches for 100.

Fields completed 7 of 16 passes for 81 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs. Jawarn Howell rushed for 126 yards, and a touchdown on just nine carries. Andre Washington had a 48-yard run for the only score of the fourth quarter. Toney had both touchdown receptions.