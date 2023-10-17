You might also like

You might also like

Florida A&M’s homecoming game versus Prairie View A&M has been moved from ESPN+ to ESPNU, the school announced Monday.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 Our homecoming game versus Prairie View A&M will now be played on ESPNU. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/fvnM88D3Qz — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) October 16, 2023

This will give the Rattlers three games this season on national television, with the season opener in the Orange Blossom Classic being aired on ESPN and their Week 6 game at Southern on ESPNU.