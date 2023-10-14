Although Corey Fields Jr. had a statistical career day (completing 17 of 34 passes from 224 yards 1 touchdown, and an interception), it was not sufficient enough as the Big South-OVC’s Tennessee Tech scored 28 unanswered points to hand South Carolina State a 28-7 defeat.

The Bulldogs got off to an excellent start, with Fields connecting with Javern Howell on a 90-yard scoring strike on SCSU’s second play from scrimmage to take an early 7-0 lead.

Tennessee Tech tied the game at 7 apiece in the second quarter when Marcus Knight was able to scamper to the end zone from 18 yards out.

An 8-play, 75-yard drive by the Eagles gave them the lead for good when Knight scored his second touchdown of the day, this one from 6 yards away to put TTU up 14-7.

Tennessee Tech extended their lead with the first of two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the first being Knight’s third score of the afternoon, to go along with 86 yards on the ground, which gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead.

On the subsequent South Carolina State possession, Fields was intercepted by Tim Coutras and the TTU offense would turn that into points 10 plays and 6:59 later when Justin Pugues, who ran for 110 yards on the day, plowed in from a yard out to finish the day’s scoring at 28-7.

South Carolina State launches into MEAC play next week when they hit the road next week to take on Delaware State.