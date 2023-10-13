The conference races in the SWAC, SIAC and CIAA are heating up while the MEAC winds down its non-conference schedule, so Week 7 of HBCU football promises to be one where the contenders are separated from the pretenders, the haves from the have-nots and “this is our year” becomes “wait until next year.”

Before we predict this week’s exciting games, let’s take a quick look at last week’s results.

Last Week’s Record: 21-5

Overall Record: 134-44

Best Pick: Tie between North Carolina Central 33, Elon 21 (Central won 34-23) and Benedict 27, Miles 23 (Benedict won 27-24)

Worst Pick: Oklahoma Panhandle State 24, Langston 22 (Langston won 33-3)

Alabama State (2-3, 1-1 SWAC East) at Jackson State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC East), Saturday October 14, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+

It’s been a year since Who is SWAC-gate and as usual, Alabama State and Jackson State are meeting with a lot on the line.

The Tigers, outside of the Orange Blossom Classic loss to FAMU and a track meet that turned into a runaway at Texas State, have chugged right along under T.C. Taylor, averaging 29.2 points per game, good enough for third in the SWAC. Irv Mulligan (611 yards, five touchdowns) leads the conference in rushing, while Jason Brown is managing just nicely, ranking among the top three quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (8).

Alabama State’s defense ranks third against the run and sixth against the pass, so the Hornets’ keys to success will be figuring out how to contain Mulligan and keep Brown from connecting weapons such as wide receiver Rico Powers and tight end Jency Riley.

The winner of this game stays alive for the SWAC East title and in Jackson State’s case, even if FAMU holds on to first place, an FCS playoff invite is not out of the question.

Prediction: Jackson State 31, Alabama State 23

Allen (4-1, 3-1 SIAC), at Albany State (4-2, 4-0 SIAC), Saturday October 14, 2 p.m. EST

Albany State seems to have overcome tough losses to D-II powerhouses Wingate and Valdosta State to win their first four SIAC games, while Allen rebounded from a sizeable defeat at the hands of Fort Valley State to defeat Clark Atlanta 35-27.

The Golden Rams are ranked second in the conference in points allowed (17.3), while Allen is fourth in points scored (29.6), so ASU will have to find a way to limit the conference’s top QB, David Wright, while taking advantage of the Yellowjackets’ generous defense (29.8 points per game allowed).

Prediction: Albany State 36, Allen 27

Livingstone (2-4, 1-0 CIAA South) at Fayeteville State (4-2, 1-0 CIAA South), Saturday October 14, 2 p.m. EST, CIAASN

The Blue Bears are on a two-game winning streak, which doesn’t seem like much to talk about, but when those two wins include their first win over Bowie State in at least 10 years and their first win at Winston-Salem State since Bill Clinton was president, that’s reason to talk.

It’s also reason for Fayetteville State to be concerned, especially after sweating out a 7-0 win last weekend against St. Augustine’s, the CIAA’s lone winless team. Still, the defending conference champions have won four straight and lead the CIAA South. Livingstone faces a tall order in looking for the upset, but as we’ve seen in HBCU football this year, impossible does not exist.

Prediction: Fayetteville State 20, Livingstone 16

Division I

Harvard 37, Howard 26

South Carolina State 18, Tennessee Tech 10

Tennessee State 27, Norfolk State 24

Hampton 28, Monmouth 14

Delaware 33, North Carolina A&T 20

Prairie View 26, Houston Christian 19

Southern 34, Lincoln (Ca.) 14

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 21, Mississippi Valley State 9

Bethune-Cookman 23, Texas Southern 17

Grambling State 29, Alabama A&M 27

Division II/NAIA

Virginia State 32, Bluefield State 10

Johnson C. Smith 17, St. Augustine’s 13

Shaw 23, Winston-Salem State 20

Lincoln (Pa.) 28, Elizabeth City State 17

Virginia Union 27, Bowie State 18

Miles 29, Morehouse 16

Shorter 21, Clark Atlanta 13

Savannah State 24, Central State 21

Tuskegee 33, Edward Waters 22

Lane 31, Kentucky State 23

Frostburg State 34, West Virginia State 24

Central Oklahoma 25, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Florida Memorial 35, St. Thomas 27

Langston 30, North American University 14