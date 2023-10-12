The LeBron James-led The Shop is noted for bringing together artists, athletes, entertainers, and other notables to engage in unfiltered conversations.

During Homecoming season, The Shop is taking its show on the road, recording live episodes from HBCU campuses.

The Shop co-creator Paul Rivera revealed how the schools were chosen.

“We selected these three schools for various reasons, including their impact and how they empower their students,” he said. “From Tennessee State being the first HBCU to launch a hockey program, North Carolina A&T being the largest HBCU that graduates the most Black engineers in America, and Hampton’s rich history with housing the oldest museum of the African diaspora in the U.S., these schools are trailblazers in their own right.”

The first taping will be held at Tennessee State on Friday and will feature Rivera as the host and comedian Kevin Fredericks, or as he is known, KevOnStage, as a co-host. Guests include producer and songwriter Kev Wane and actress and producer Crystal Renee.

“We are pleased to be a part of The Shop’s HBCU tour and to kick off the initiative that will bring awareness to our institutions,” said Tennessee State President Dr. Glenda Glover. ”TSU has an amazing history, outstanding students, and distinguished alumni, and we are excited to share this with the world, especially during our homecoming celebration.”

The next tour stop will be Hampton on Oct. 27. While the guest lineup has yet to be named, a concert featuring a surprise artist and a $25,000 donation from the Taco Bell Foundation will be presented to the university’s arts and music program.

“To be one of three HBCUs chosen is an honor and a testament to the brilliance of our students, our rich culture and the work we have accomplished to deliver the No. 1 student experience in America,” said Hampton President Darrell K. Wiliams Williams. “We are thrilled to welcome The Shop’s HBCU tour and celebrate the opportunity to gather for cuts, community, and conversation that our students will seal into the history books of their time here at Hampton.”

The tour will wrap up with a Nov. 2 stop at North Carolina A&T. The guest list for that taping has also yet to be announced.

“We’re excited about this project and all the great work that UNINTERRUPTED and LeBron James are doing to share HBCU excellence more significantly on a national stage,” said North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Having them here during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth will give America a chance to see what makes this celebration and our university so special.”

Spots for attendance can be reserved on The Shop Tour Website.