BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its ESPN television schedule for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.
Texas Southern and Jackson State will tip off four consecutive Mondays of primetime SWAC matchups on ESPNU on Jan. 22. A week later, Alcorn State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 29
Southern will square off against Jackson State on Feb. 5, while Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M will close out the regular season portion of nationally televised games for the league on Feb.12.
|DATE
|TIME
|GAME
|NETWORK
|January 22
|8:00 pm
|Texas Southern at Jackson State
|ESPNU
|January 29
|8:00 pm
|Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman
|ESPNU
|February 5
|8:00 pm
|Southern at Jackson State
|ESPNU
|February 12
|8:00 pm
|Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
|ESPNU
Courtesy: SWAC
