One of the more frightening moments for Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons during Saturday’s game at Southern was something that didn’t involve a single play.

Before the start of the fourth quarter, the lights at A.W. Mumford Stadium went dark before transforming into an elaborate light show.

Amid the display, Florida A&M and Southern players stood in the middle of the field and began exchanging words while coaches from both teams stood by to prevent any possible altercations.

I witnessed something I’ve never seen before tonight. Southern & FAMU met at midfield between quarters to talk smack while a light show went on. The SWAC rules. pic.twitter.com/Tr2LOaFkuc — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) October 8, 2023

“It was terrifying,” Simmons said of the light show. “Their guys were at the hash, our guys were at the hash. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was counting down the seconds until the lights came on so we could get some order.”

When the lights came on, so did the Florida A&M offense, scoring 10 points in the final quarter to pull out a 26-19 win over the Jaguars in what was the marquee matchup in the SWAC.

“But it really just plays into the atmosphere there. It’s an electric atmosphere,” Simmons said. “Like I told the team, these are the type of games that you want to come to FAMU to play in. Two top teams and two great fanbases, and that’s what you expect. I’m really excited about the atmospheres we get to play in being a part of in this conference.”