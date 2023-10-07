You might also like

After suffering a 41-14 loss in their homing contest against the Bowie State Bulldogs last season, the Virginia State Trojans marched into Bulldog Stadium with revenge on their mind.

The Trojans kept their perfect record intact with a 44-16 victory, snapping the Bulldogs’ eight-game homecoming win streak dating back to 2015.

Bowie State got the scoring going immediately as Jamir Roberts returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. However, Virginia State put themselves on the board, blocking the ensuing PAT for two points.

The Bulldogs defense kept up the momentum, recording an interception on the first play of Virginia State’s first offensive possession.

Both teams would trade touchdowns back-and-forth in the first quarter ending with Virginia State leading 15-13.

From the second quarter on, it was all Virginia State outscoring Bowie State 29-3 the rest of the way on their way to victory.

Virginia State’s run game was on full display, posting a season-high 445 yards on the ground. Kymani Clarke led the attack with 244 rushing yards on 21 attempts and four touchdowns.

Bowie State was also overwhelmed by the Virginia State defense, as they were held to 123 yards through the final three quarters. In their only scoring drive that ended in a field goal before halftime, they accounted for 79 yards.

Cameron Davis led VSU’s defensive unit, tallying seven tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Bowie State drops to 2-2 in conference play with this loss. While they still have a path to winning the CIAA North, they will need much help.

In addition to winning their remaining four games, the Bulldogs will need the Trojans to lose three of their remaining four games.

Meanwhile, all Virginia State has to do is win out to claim its first Northern division title since 2017.