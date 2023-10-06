Despite being out for the season with an injury, Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body has not distanced himself from the team.

Body is still at every practice and in meetings, serving as the team captain that he is, while healing from an undisclosed injury that led him to redshirt and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, according to head coach Clarence McKinney.

“He’s definitely around. He’s a part of the team,” said McKinney. “He’s just following the doctor’s orders.”

Body, said McKinney, has even been providing much-needed tutelage in the quarterback room, especially helping guide current starter Jace Wilson.

“He (Body) was voted team captain, and so he’s been able to be team captain and be a leader with the quarterbacks,” said McKinney. “He’s been coaching them up and showing them things that he sees when he’s out there. Andrew has been very much part of the program.”

Overall, the team has handled the absence of Body well in the assessment of McKinney. Wilson, who has thrown for 479 yards and four touchdowns with a 112.1 quarterback rating, has begun “doing what a backup quarterback should be doing” and becoming more comfortable in the offense, said McKinney.

“Wilson is slowly making the team his,” the coach said.