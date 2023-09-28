Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body announced that he will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, We have decided that it is necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body wrote on Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season. But I do look forward to next year. God willing, I will be 1000 percent.”

Body has not played since the season opener against Prairie View, where he went 18 of 38 for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions against the Tigers. He also rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ₳฿𝟏 (@andrewbody_)

The All-SWAC preseason quarterback did not specify the nature of the injury.

The announcement came days after head coach Clarence McKinney stated that Body would be allowed to address his status for the 2023 season through a statement on social media.

In his place, backup Jace Wilson has started the last three games. The freshman threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-23 loss to Grambling State on Saturday.