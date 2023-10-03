Jackson State once again rolled through the 2022 SWAC regular en route to what appeared to be another conference championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers went 17-1 in conference play. They were the No. 1 seed going into the league tournament after winning the SWAC regular season title for the third straight year.

Then they were shocked in the SWAC Tournament semifinals by Southern on a buzzer-beater by Jaguars guard Aleighyah Fontenot for a surprising 65-64 upset. After qualifying for the WNIT, Jackson State was eliminated in the opening round by Memphis.

The stunning and abrupt way the season ended for JSU was described as a “wake-up call” by head coach Tomekia Reed.

“Our season ended like that because we had gotten too comfortable,” said Reed during Tuesday SWAC Women’s Basketball Media Day. “My staff, myself and my team, we were very comfortable. So we needed a wake-up call. And that’s what last year was about.”

Despite the loss to Southern, Jackson State enters the 2023-24 season as favorites to win the SWAC regular season title again.

Ti’lan Boler, who averaged 12.3 points per game last season, was voted SWAC Preseason Player of the Year. Angel Jackson, the one-time McDonald’s All-American who recorded 74 blocks and 165 defensive rebounds a year ago, was named preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

In total, Jackson State features three players on an All-SWAC team. The pieces seem to be in place for another run through the conference.

But this time, Reed and her group vow that complacency will not entrap them.

“Going into the season, they (the players) have been working extremely hard. They had certain games on the calendar marked that they are ready to play,” said Reed. “I told them the season doesn’t start on Ti’laner 7. It starts right now. And they have been very hungry and very disciplined, and we see a new team so far.

Said Boler about the motivations to redeem themselves after falling short last March:

“I am really motivated to get back what was taken from us. It was a wake-up call indeed. We’re working from sun up to sun down to come together as a team.”