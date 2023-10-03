Shaw head coach Adrian Jones was focused on finishing up a tough CIAA intra-divisional football game against Virginia State Saturday afternoon when an assistant coach reminded him they needed to kick an extra point once they reached the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

“I kinda shooed (special teams coach Randy) Grissom away,” Jones joked, “because we were trying to focus on scoring, but once we did, he asked me could India kick this extra point. And she kicked it straight down the middle. It was a great moment.”

India, of course, is India Pulphus of Cleveland, Ohio, and with the historic extra point she kicked after Silas Cruse’s 1-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, she became the first woman in Shaw (CIAA and possibly HBCU football) history to score in a game.

“I didn’t think I was going to kick because it was so late in the game,” Pulphus said, who was named CIAA Special Teams Player of the Week. “But when Grissom called my name, my main focus was to make the kick because it would’ve been pretty embarrassing if I didn’t.”

The historical moment came after months of hard work, literally.

Prior to spring practice, Shaw football players approached Pulphus about trying out for the team (she kicked extra points in high school), but she didn’t think they were serious. Once they assured her they were, she approached the Shaw coaching staff.

After watching her kick, they added her to the team. With regular kicker Devin Versteegen injured, Pulphus could possibly play a more prominent role in the Bears’ kicking game going forward.

That opportunity could come on Saturday at Durham County Stadium when Shaw hosts Johnson C. Smith for homecoming and their CIAA South opener.

With her and Leilani Armenta at Jackson State becoming the first women to play HBCU football this season, Pulphus hopes that their stories will inspire young women and girls who want to play football – or achieve anything – to pursue what they want.

“If you feel like you can do anything and you’re able to, just do it,” she says. “The worst thing someone can say is ‘no’ or ‘you can’t do it.’ That could just add fuel to the fire and used as positive energy.”