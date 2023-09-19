T.C. Taylor responds to 60 Minutes depiction of Jackson: ‘It gave a bad look’

Days after one Jackson State coach decried how 60 Minutes portrayed the city in its profile of Deion Sanders, the man who replaced him also expressed similar sentiments about the television program.

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor also came to the defense of the city during his weekly media availability with the local press on Tuesday.

“It gave a bad look on Jackson, I thought,” he said. “Jackson has plenty of bright spots. There’s some good things going on in the city with this program and Jackson State in itself. When you see things like that and how they portrayed it, you know, they’re the media, so they control the narrative. But if you’re from here, born and raised here, you know what the city of Jackson is all about and the state of Mississippi.”

The comments by Taylor come two days after Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed said 60 Minutes should be “ashamed” for imagery used to compare the city to Boulder, Colorado, where Sanders now coaches.

Coach Taylor said he was not pleased with how 60 Minutes portrayed the city of Jackson in their latest episode with Deion Sanders. “It put a bad look on Jackson, I thought… There’s some good things going on here in the city. @WLBT pic.twitter.com/E3g2vHcXk1 — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) September 19, 2023

The Sanders piece, narrated by Jon Wertheim, featured footage of a mural of Sanders and decaying concrete in Jackson, while Boulder footage included water fountains and a kite store.

“@60Minutes y’all made Jackson, MS look horrible,” Reed posted on X. “You should be ashamed of yourselves for showing the worst house you can find in America and make it like that describes us. I’m not even sure if that abandoned house you showed is even in Jackson. #ThisisHome”