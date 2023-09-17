On Sunday evening, the CBS News magazine program 60 Minutes produced another feature on former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders.

During the episode centering Sanders, now at the University of Colorado, the comparisons of Boulder, Colorado to Jackson, Mississippi did not sit well with current Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed.

“@60Minutes y’all made Jackson, MS look horrible,” Reed posted on X. “You should be ashamed of yourselves for showing the worst house you can find in America and make it like that describes us. I’m not even sure if that abandoned house you showed is even in Jackson. #ThisisHome”

The Sanders piece, narrated by Jon Wertheim, featured footage of a mural of Sanders and decaying concrete in Jackson while Boulder footage included water fountains and a kite store.

Reed also noted in a response to another poster on X that her critique was of 60 Minutes’ perception of Jackson, not Sanders himself.

“My post is not about Prime! So don’t start that,” she said. “I am proud of his move, his opportunity and I cheer for them every game. He is showing that once a HBCU coach gets a chance they can make it happen! My post is about how 60 minutes could have showed a better Jackson, MS.”