Both Tennessee State and Arkansas Pine Bluff came into the 34th Southern Heritage Classic looking to wash away the rancid taste of a lopsided loss in their season opener.

Tennessee State got out to a 17-0 lead and was able to stave off a furious Arkansas Pine Bluff comeback, securing a 24-14 win by blocking a potential game-tying field goal with 54 seconds left in the contest that was returned by James Green 92 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

Tennessee State may have found its quarterback

Earlier in the week, TSU head coach Eddie George indicated that he would, as he did in the Tigers’ first game against Notre Dame, utilize both quarterbacks.



Daveon Bryant once again got the start. Bryant led the Tennessee State offense to three scoring drives and completed 14 of his 19 passes for 174 yards in being named the game’s MVP.

Tigers won on the ground

Eight of Tennesee State’s first ten plays were run plays. Although they were only able to rush for 89 yards, TSU ran the ball 38 times for 184 yards on the evening. Running back Jalen Rouse, along with Bryant, went over 90 yards. Bryant led the team with 95 yards on 10 carries and Rouse added 91 yards.

Johness Davis is a problem

UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton said that Johness Davis was “hard to tackle,” and that was put on display Saturday night. The sophomore running back gave the Tennessee State defense fits with tough running and ability to break tackles.



Davis finished the evening with 172 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He also showcased his ability as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in three receptions for 46 yards.

Tennessee State’s fumbling issues are worrisome

Tennessee State seemed to have a chronic inability to secure the football. Though they were able to recover four of them, the fifth one finally hurt the Tigers, as it led to a UAPB touchdown to pull the Golden Lions within 17-14.



If Tennessee State wishes to compete in the OVC-Big South, holding on the the football will have to be a priority.

Tennessee State plays its first home game of the season Sept. 16 versus Gardner-Webb. Up next for UAPB is a home game against Miles College.