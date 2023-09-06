In their season-opening matchup against Notre Dame, Tennessee State utilized a two-quarterback system. Senior Deveon Bryant got the start, with Austin Peay transfer Draylen Ellis also seeing action.

It was a less than stellar day for both Tigers signal callers as they struggled mightily against the Fighting Irish defense, with Bryant completing 5 of his 12 pass attempts for 43 yards, two interceptions, and a fumble.

Ellis connected on just 3 of 10 passes for a mere 24 yards.

With neither Bryant nor Ellis playing well enough to distinguish themselves from the other, the quarterback position remains unsettled, and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George intends to continue to utilize both.

“We’re going to continue to alternate (both quarterbacks) right now. I think Deveon (Bryant) has still done some good things in terms of quarterbacking and leading our team to good opportunities,” said George. “Although he made some critical errors last week (with) three turnovers. One, the fumble, was recovered by our guy, but two interceptions, one that led to a touchdown. He’s got to get better with that. The more reps that he gets, the better. Draylen did not have a spring to knock off the dust, but he’s improving.”

Last season, Ellis, the 2021 OVC Offensive Player of the Year, appeared in 10 games for the Tigers, throwing for 1,807 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 55% of his pass attempts. Bryant saw action in five games in 2022 and, in limited duty, threw for a touchdown while rushing for another.

Both quarterbacks will have another opportunity to secure the starting job and help lead the Tigers when Tennessee State takes on Arkansas Pine Bluff in the 34th Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday.