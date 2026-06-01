Four iconic figures in HBCU football are once again stepping into the national spotlight.

Gideon Smith, Bill Hayes, Eddie Hurt, and Rod Broadway have all been named to the 2026–2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, released Monday by the National Football Foundation—an honor that underscores the lasting impact each has had on the game.

The National Football Foundation on Monday released this year’s list of 80 major college players and nine coaches eligible to be selected for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2027. The latest class will be announced in January.

For the HBCU community, the announcement is both recognition and affirmation.

Smith built an undeniable HBCU powerhouse

Smith built his legacy at Hampton in the early 1920s, where he established one of the most successful runs in program history. Under his leadership, the Pirates became a consistent force, known for discipline and execution.

He also compiled an impressive 97-46-12 record, the most victories amassed by any coach in the first 90 years of Pirates football.

Smith’s tenure as Hampton’s head football coach saw the program capture its first black college national championship, that coming with a 5-1 record in just his second year as head coach in 1922. That 5-1 mark was the beginning of an eight-year span in which the team lost no more than two games in any season.

Smith’s influence helped elevate Hampton’s profile and laid a foundation that continued long after his tenure.

Bill Hayes was the standard of excellence in the CIAA and MEAC

Hayes’ career stands as a model of sustained excellence. He guided Winston-Salem State to three CIAA championships and five CIAA Southern Division crowns.

After a successful 12-year stint at WSSU, Hayes led North Carolina A&T to two Black National Championships and was named MEAC Coach of the Year twice in 15 seasons that saw the program win 106 games.

Hayes’ ability to win across different programs and eras solidified his place among the most respected coaches in HBCU football.

Morgan State was nearly unbeatable under Eddie Hurt

Hurt’s impact dates back to the early development of Morgan State football.

How good were the Bears under him? Well, Hurt led Morgan State to 14 straight CIAA championships, 54 consecutive wins from 1931-1938, and six Black National Championships.

Hurt’s success as a football coach was due in part to his background in mathematics. He would often diagram plays on the backs of envelopes or milk cartons as the games unfolded, according to one account.

A foundational figure, Hurt helped shape the program during a time when opportunities in college athletics for Black coaches and players were limited. His contributions extend beyond wins, helping define the identity and direction of HBCU football in its formative years.

Rod Broadway won everywhere he went

Broadway represents a more modern era of dominance. A proven winner, he won a conference and Black National title at stints at North Carolina Central, Grambling State, and North Carolina A&T.

It was at NC A&T that Broadway was most dominant. The Aggies won two of the first three Celebration Bowl games ever played, and he ended the 2017 season — his final in college football — with a 12-0 record.