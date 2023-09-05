Mississippi Valley State left the Chicago Football Classic with a sobering loss to Central State on the field and a bad overall experience off it, according to Delta Devils coach Kendrick Wade.

During the SWAC weekly coaches teleconference, Wade, in his first year as head coach, lamented to the assembled media on Monday about what he described as logistical, lodging, and communications issues that soured the team’s stay in Chicago.

“I’ve been coaching 14 years, and it was probably the worst experience of my life,” a candid Wade said. “As far as the logistics, as far as how things were set up… the meals, the hotels, and the constant changes of the itinerary. There were a lot of things that just were not conducive for us to be successful.”

The Chicago Football Classic, a not-for-profit organization that provides support for programs and initiatives to help increase the educational opportunities for students, returned for the first time since 2019 as Central State defeated Mississippi Valley State 24-21 on Saturday at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.

Wade took the blame for the experience his players endured in Chicago and vowed “it would never happen again” as long as he was the coach. He also suggested that schools “do their homework” before deciding to participate in neutral site Classic games to ensure the programs will be accommodated properly.

Wade went even further, saying that the Delta Devils could not accept a future invitation to the Chicago Football Classic if asked to participate.

“I have no intention of going back and playing in the Chicago Classic,” he said. “I have nothing against it, but for me, it just didn’t work well for us.”

Larry Huggins, co-founder of the Chicago Football Classic, told HBCU Sports in a phone interview that he was surprised to learn of the Delta Devils experience considering no one from the program rendered complaints.

“I would have to have a conversation with him (Wade) to find out what issues he has. “This is the first I’m hearing of it.”

Huggins said the Chicago Football Classic covered the travel and lodging expenses for both Central State and Mississippi Valley State. He explained the Delta Devils stayed at a near downtown Chicago Hyatt hotel that was described as “one of the best in the city.”

The arrangement, explained Huggins, is “at no cost to the schools,” considering the distance and expenses that go along with an extended trip to a major city like Chicago.

“If there was something done wrong, hopefully, we can correct that,” said Huggins, who was adamant he desired to speak with Wade and Mississippi Valley State athletic director Hakim McClellan to address any issues.

“We’ve been doing this thing (Chicago Football Classic) for 25 years, and we’ve never had any complaints from any coaches. There is a first time for everything, but if we’ve done something wrong, I think we can make some corrective actions. I would really have to have some conversations with (Wade) to find out where the ball got dropped.”