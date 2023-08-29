You might also like

Mac McCain, who starred at North Carolina A&T, was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

McCain, who previously was on the rosters of the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, was part of the Panthers 90-man training camp roster after a tryout.

The late arrival to camp was injured almost immediately. He really never got to show anything during the summer.

The six-foot, 186-pounder appeared in two games for Philadelphia, both against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 13 snaps on special teams in the Week 3 contest from 2021 and 31 total (11 defensive) in the season finale in 2022.