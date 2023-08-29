The discussion about North Carolina A&T football has turned away from what the program lost during the offseason to the program’s new direction heading into the 2023 season.

NC A&T will compete in the first year in the Coastal Athletic Association conference after two seasons in the Big South.

In addition to a new conference, the program will be under a new head coach. Vincent Brown was named the program’s 22nd head coach in history on Jan. 9 in place of championship-winning coach Sam Washington.

“I think every year, regardless of what happens, there’s a new team because you have players that come in and go,” said Brown. “Having lost several key contributors from last year’s team, I think the biggest question is whether our transfer portal players can provide immediate help in certain areas.”

Aggies looking to restock after transfer portal losses

The Aggies lost their leading rusher from last season, Bhayshul Tuten, to the transfer portal. Leading tackler Tyquan King also departed. They also lost playmaking linebacker Jacob Roberts to the portal and starting wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter. Brown says he could see 4-6 true freshmen receiving playing time this year, primarily on special teams, adding that they are too talented to sit. With the addition of the transfer portal players, the Aggies appear ready to take on their brutal schedule.

“When you’re an FCS program, you get taken from more often than given to,” said Brown about the transfer portal. “But we were able to supplement those young men who left with some transfer portal players that will come in and fit culturally first and foremost. They’re coming to A&T to get an education and play excellent football. That’s important to them, and then I think each of them has a skill set that can help our team.”

Replacing the production the Aggies lost from last year’s team was the immediate solution for A&T’s program.

Of course, one of the biggest questions throughout the Aggies’ August camp has been who the signal caller will be once the season starts.

NC A&T has yet to identify quarterback

Freshman Kevin White turned the battle into a four-man race with his excellent play during camp. White completed 81 percent of his passes as a senior at Green Run High School, throwing for 3,819 yards, 49 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His chief competition has more collegiate experience, but only by a little.

Redshirt sophomore Zachary Yeager played only four games last season, making three starts before an injury ended his season early. An injury also brought redshirt freshman Eli Brickhandler’s season to an end early in 2022 after he played only two games. Legacy and redshirt sophomore quarterback Alston Hooker, whose father, Alan Hooker, still owns many of the Aggies passing records, has only appeared in six career games.

“They all bring great leadership, competitiveness and athleticism, so at least you can say they have the intangibles,” Brown said. “From a tangible standpoint, they are all very athletic, but they are all different in how and when they decide to run. When you bring in a quarterback with the ability to make plays with his feet, it creates more challenges for the defense. As a staff, we need to find the one who will be the most consistent in leading the entire offense, and that will be the one who will take the reins.”

The next great Aggies rusher will be …

The reputation A&T has as Running Back U. has stuck for good reason. With names such as Tarik Cohen, Maurice Hicks, James White, George Ragsdale, and J.D. Smith, the legacy is strong. Even with Tuten taking his 1,363 rushing yards and 1,705 all-purpose yards from last season to another school, the Aggies should still do well at the running back position.

Behind A&T’s impressive offensive line last season, redshirt sophomore Wesley Graves averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 68 carries. Graves scored four touchdowns on the ground last season and added 92 yards receiving and a touchdown on 10 receptions. Charlie Dixon also returns to the Aggies backfield after rushing for 119 and two touchdowns on 20 carries last season. A&T also expects help from Virginia Tech transfer Kenji Christian.

“I think for us to take the A&T, which is a nationally and globally known program, and can go in and compete with Richmond William & Mary, Delaware, Villanova, would be a game changer, because people tend to think if you’re at a PWI (predominately white school), things are better. It’s not true. We know it’s not true. But we are trying to make sure our kids know the level of commitment it takes to win.”

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T