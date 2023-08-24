You might also like

One MEAC and two SWAC schools will have the opportunity to play the defending NCAA women’s basketball national champions this season.

LSU released their non-conference schedule Wednesday, and featured on the slate is a trip to Coppin State on Wednesday, Dec. 20. LSU star Angel Reese is a Baltimore native who began her career at Maryland before transferring to Baton Rouge last season and helping the Lady Tigers win their first national championship.

Coppin State finished 8-22 a season ago, losing to North Carolina Central in the first round of the MEAC tournament.

Before Reese’s much-anticipated homecoming, LSU will host Mississippi Valley State Sunday on Nov. 12. Niya Morant, sister of NBA all-star Ja Morant, committed to MVSU earlier this year. The Delta Devilettes were 2-27 in 2022-23, including a loss at LSU on Nov. 11.

LSU will also host Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 20. The Lady Tigers also were 2-27 in 2023, with their lone SWAC win coming against Mississippi Valley State 72-36 on Feb. 18.