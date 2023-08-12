Bethune-Cookman announced this week that the Wildcats will play host to Southern at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.,

The game, which will be played on Oct. 21, comes during the annual Biketoberfest event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Last season, Bethune-Cookman played host to Jackson State at TIAA Bank Field, with the eventual Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers claiming a hard-fought 48-8 victory over the Wildcats.

“We thrilled to have the opportunity once again to partner with the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus said. “This is an exciting season for Wildcats football – we look forward to seeing our student-athletes get the opportunity to play in an outstanding facility in front of our great fan and alumni base in Jacksonville.”

The Wildcats hold a record of 29-24-1 all-time at EverBank Stadium. However, prior to last season’s contest against Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman had not played at the venue since 2006.

The season’s game with Southern marks the first time the two teams will square off since meeting in the 53rd Gateway Classic in 2006. That contest saw the Jaguars fend off the Wildcats 30-29 in front of a crowd of 23,241 fans.

In 2022, the Bethune-Cookman game against Jackson State drew in a crowd of 22,373 – the third-largest crowd of the season for the Wildcats.

Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman Athletics