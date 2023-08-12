You might also like

Former Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell was excellent in the preseason opener with the Dallas Cowboys.

Playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell finished the game with a game-high 10 total tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup.

The Rattler is entering his second year with the Dallas Cowboys. In the 2022 season, he played in five games, primarily participating on special teams.

What a game it was for FAMU alum/Cowboys safety Markquese Bell 🛎️ against Jacksonville!

His ten tackles led the Dallas defense and he also had a PBU. ⭐️🐍 📸: @dallascowboys #PreseasonWeek1 pic.twitter.com/GFVBZ9kztt — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) August 13, 2023

Bell was not the only Florida A&M representation on the Dallas Cowboys. Isaiah Land, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, finished with a tackle and a quarterback hurry while forcing three holding calls against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys will play their second preseason game next Saturday going on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks.