You might also like

You might also like

The 2023 SWAC Women of the Year, former Alabama State guard Ayana Emmanuel, will have the opportunity to continue her basketball career.

Emmanuel signed a contract with Serbian club Kosarkaski Klub Kraljevo (ZKK Kraljevo) of the First Women’s Basketball League of Serbia.

Emmanuel completed a decorated career at Alabama State, garnering multiple accolades. She was named SWAC Freshman of the Year in 2018-19, All-SWAC four times, and earned SWAC Player of the Year honors in 2023.

This past season, Emmanuel averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest. She lead the team in scoring in all of her five seasons and left Alabama State as the school‘s all-time leading scorer, with 2,000 points.

Emmanuel’s name is peppered throughout the program’s record books. She is second all-time in games played, minutes played and field goals made. She is first in three-pointers made, free throw percentage and steals.

Emmanuel joins a ZKK Kraljevo team that went 19-3 last season and played in the 1 ZLS Final series.