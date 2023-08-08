You might also like

You might also like

The Howard University women’s basketball team is set to compete in the second annual Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Nov. 18-20 at Imperial Arena in Atlantis Paradise Island.

Howard becomes the first HBCU to compete in this prestigious tournament.

The Battle 4 Atlantis field also includes four teams that made the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including three teams (Ole Miss, Michigan & South Dakota) that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Sweet 16.

The event will be bracketed with each team guaranteed three games.

University of Arizona, DePaul University, University of Memphis and Middle Tennessee State University are also part of this year’s field.

Courtesy: Howard Athletics