You might also like

You might also like

The 2023 season will mark the third consecutive year that SIAC football will appear on national television.

On Tuesday, the SIAC announced a major change in its ESPN broadcast schedule, as one game will get a taste of the national spotlight.

Thursday, October 12, defending SIAC champion Benedict will play host to the Fort Valley State Wildcats at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at 7:30 pm EST.

The contest was initially set to air on ESPNU but has been selected to be televised on ESPN 2.

When the two teams squared off last season, the Tigers broke the game open with a 20-point third quarter en route to trouncing the Wildcats 45-13.

It was Benedict’s first time defeating Fort Valley since 2018 when they topped the Wildcats 28-20.