North Carolina A&T is scheduled to play North Carolina in football in the coming years.

According to FCSschedules.com, which obtained a copy of the football competition agreement between the two schools through a public records request, the Aggies and Tar Heels will face off at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Sept. 16, 2028.

UNC will pay North Carolina A&T an appearance fee of $430,000, according to the copy of the contract. A stipulation in the contract allows for the game to be moved to Week 0 if both universities agree and provided it is permissible under NCAA regulations.

However, for the clause to be enacted, the new date must be agreed on before October 31, 2027, per the contract. Additionally, the game would have to be nationally televised should its date be moved to Week 0, per a second exemption exception to NCAA bylaw 17.11.4.2, which took effect in 2016, that allows for Football Championship (FCS) institutions to take part in Week 0 contests, the games must be nationally televised.

North Carolina is no stranger to these circumstances; last season, the Tar Heels played Florida A&M in a Week 0 matchup that was moved up and nationally televised on the ACC Network

This will be the second-ever matchup between the two universities, UNC routed NC A&T 53-14 in 2015.